Andrew reaches Oscars 2026 stage, leaves crowd in shock

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's negative shadow is not leaving King Charles and the royal family anytime soon, as the former Duke made it to the Oscars 2026 for all the wrong reasons.

The star-studded 98th Academy Awards took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

How did the glitzy award night turn embarrassing for the royals? Well, an opening monologue of the event performed by Conan O'Brien indirectly took a brutal dig at the King's disgraced brother.

The 62-year-old comedian first made a hilarious remark, saying, "For the first time since 2012, there are no British actors nominated."

Conan later added, "A British spokesperson said: 'Yeah, well at least we arrest our paedophiles.'"

His comment left the audience in shock.

Notably, the actor did not directly mention Andrew's name, but the former Duke is the one who was recently arrested following more secrets coming out from the Epstein files.

However, the former Duke of York was taken into custody for 11 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Soon after the arrest news, King Charles issued a statement, saying that the law "must take its course."