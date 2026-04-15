Future King breaks silence as wife's Epstein link takes toll on health

Future King spoke out in defence of his wife after her past link to Epstein took a toll on her already concerning health condition.

The Crown Prince Haakon of Norway said that it is high time to leave this dark chapter behind as he defended his partner, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who is battling with pulmonary fibrosis.

On Monday, during a visit to several fishing companies in Møre og Romsdal, he said, "I don't read all my wife's emails."

The Norwegian royal family member added, "We've been through a lot, but I think things are better now. She is ill, and that is already something that is a part of our daily life."

As per Hello! Magazine, Prince Haakon also said that he does not intend to talk about the Epstein files again and again. "We've already spoken about it," he shared.

Epstein's files have proved to be a nightmare for many renowned figures across the world.

King Charles and his family also faced significant challenges after the controversial emails of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were revealed.

The British royal family faced significant backlash, leading to the exile of the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex.