Prince William's strong message to Sarah Ferguson: 'Keep secrets locked'

Sarah Feguson urged to avoid any misstep in future

William may take strong position to teach Fergie a lesson

Future monarch deliversblunt warning Andrew's ex-wife

The future monarch, Prince William, reportedly wants Sarah Ferguson to avoid media scrutiny with her wise decison.

The 44-year-old Prince has allegedly sent a strong message to Fergie in a bid to block her from selling royal secrets.

The heir to the British throne is believed to have a harsh reality check for the disgraced royals, delivering a blunt warning to the former Duke and Duchess of York.

William hasd privately made clear that Ferguson's any misstep would be unacceptable, one insider, close to royal circles, has claimed.

The Prince of Wales wants the mother of two to face the music. He believes anyone connected to the Epstein scandal should cooperate fully with investigators rather than attempting to profit from the controversy.

William may take strong position if Fergie tries to harm the monarchy and its reputation. They might be addressed through the appropriate legal process.

He does not want anyone to tell their version of events in a television interview or a memoir.

In William's view, the focus should be on transparency and accountability, not on controlling the narrative.

"From William's perspective, the right course of action is for her to cooperate fully with whatever inquiries arise and allow the facts to come out through the proper channels, rather than trying to reshape public opinion through books, documentaries, or paid interviews," one source told Radar.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother was last publicly seen in the UK in December and is believed to have spent recent weeks traveling internationally.