Meghan Markle’s surprisingly humble demand for Paris appearance emerges

Meghan Markle had surprised the public last October as she made her foray into the fashion world, arriving for the Fashion Week at Paris.

The Duchess of Sussex had been a special guest for her pal Pierpaolo Piccioli, who had recently taken position as the Creative Director at Balenciaga. Speculations quickly swirled about Meghan’s next step as this was the first time she stepped out solo on European soil.

While there had been some criticism surrounding the visit, how the Duchess herself had contacted the designer to appear on the show, she also had made a shockingly modest demand in return.

According to royal biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Meghan herself “orchestrated” the moment she arrived for the show.

“The coup was masterminded by Meghan herself,” Tom suggested. “Balenciaga had been ‘cancelled’ in 2022 for featuring children alongside fetish-themed teddy bears. In the aftermath of the uproar, Balenciaga had hired a new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, previously employed by Valentino.”

He noted that Meghan had worn a few of Piccioli’s costumes in the past, hence she called him with an idea. She proposed that in return for all her expenses, she would surprise the crowd with her appearance to boost the publicity of the event.

The author claimed that it was a “no-brainer” for the brand. “Nicole Kidman was paid millions of dollars by Chanel, so $250,000 for Meghan’s expenses was comparatively cheap.”

However, the figures have not been confirmed by the fashion house neither the Duchess of Sussex.