Awards season 2026 wrap: Oscars, BAFTAs, Globes, and Actor Awards winners

Awards season 2026 wrapped with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominating the Oscars and BAFTAs, Jessie Buckley sweeping Best Actress across every major ceremony, and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners scoring historic wins.

The season was marked by unpredictability, viral moments, and a spread of honors across films that defined the year.

Oscars 2026 (98th Academy Awards)

• Best Picture & Best Director: One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)

• Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) – Ireland’s first Best Actress Oscar

• Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) – standing ovation for his tribute to Black Hollywood greats

• Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

• Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan (Weapons) – only the second horror film win in this category

BAFTA Film Awards 2026

• Best Film & Best Director: One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson)

• Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

• Best Actor: Robert Aramayo (I Swear)

• Supporting Actor: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

• Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

• Hamnet also won Outstanding British Film, while Sinners took Original Screenplay and Original Score.

Actor Awards 2026 (formerly SAG Awards)

• Best Ensemble in a Film: Sinners

• Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

• Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

• Supporting Actor: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

• Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan (Weapons)

• In TV categories, The Studio won Best Comedy Ensemble, while The Pitt won Best Drama Ensemble.

Golden Globes 2026

• Best Motion Picture – Drama: Hamnet

• Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: One Battle After Another

• Best Actress – Drama: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

• Best Actor – Drama: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

• Supporting Actress: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

• Supporting Actor: Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Season Takeaways

• Jessie Buckley achieved a rare sweep, winning Best Actress at the Globes, BAFTAs, Actor Awards, and Oscars.

• Michael B. Jordan cemented his status with first Oscars.

• Paul Thomas Anderson finally claimed Oscar glory, winning Best Picture, Director, and Screenplay after decades of nominations.

• Ryan Coogler’s Sinners made history with Autumn Durald Arkapaw’s cinematography win and Ludwig Göransson’s score.

• Viral Oscars moments included Conan O’Brien’s monologue, Billy Crystal’s tribute to Rob Reiner, and Jessie Buckley’s stunned laughter upon realizing her Best Actress win.

Awards season 2026 was unpredictable yet defining.

One Battle After Another and Sinners split the glory.

Jessie Buckley emerged as the year’s acting titan.

Historic wins this season will be remembered for both its artistry and its surprises.