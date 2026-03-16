Palace delivers King Charles' shocking message to Andrew: 'Final blow'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has received a surprising message from Buckingham Palace amid mounting pressure from Britons.

King Charles' office has sent a representative to request the former prince, 66, relinquish his place in the line of succession.

A royal biographer has made claims about the shocking correspondence between the palace and the disgraced royal.

To a question about Andrew's line of succession, Tom Bower said: "As I understand it, someone went up to Sandringham last Saturday from the Palace to suggest to Andrew that you voluntarily give up the succession, and he can do that."

The monarch and other senior royals are being hackled during their public engagement, with some questioning their stance on Andrew and accusing the monarch of linenncy towards his yunger brother.

"He can sign a form saying 'he renounces the succession'. That ends it straight away, and that would be the cleanest solution."

The author continued: "As the emissary said, they gave me the dirty work to do, but it's a good thing that they've started it, and that's the way to handle it."

When questioned whether or not the former Duke of York will accept the request, Bower said: "I think that he'll be made an offer he can't refuse because in the end, he is totally dependent on his brother."

An Act of Parliament would be required for the former Duke of York to remove him from his line to the throne if he agrees to giv up his position.