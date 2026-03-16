King Charles now focused on becoming DJ in Manchester

King Charles tries his hand at DJ Deck in Manchester

King Charles made a lively stop in Manchester as he visited Aviva Studios, the home of Factory International on Monday, to spotlight a creative partnership helping young people build careers behind the scenes in the events industry.

The monarch appeared in high spirits as he arrived at the venue, greeting trainees and young creatives involved in a programme delivered through The King’s Trust and Factory Academy.

The initiative offers hands-on experience in event production, giving participants the chance to learn about staging, lighting, sound equipment and technical setups used in major performances.

During the visit, the King spent time chatting with students who had prepared equipment and instruments as part of their training.

At one moment, he was even seen enjoying a slice of cake while meeting participants and staff.

His Majesty also unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the royal visit and highlighting the collaboration between the organisations.

The partnership delivers the Creative Futures “Get Into Event Production” programme, designed to help young people gain the skills needed to work in the creative and live-events sector.

In a lighter moment, trainee Christian St Louis guided the King through the basics of operating a DJ deck.

“It’s not as easy as it looks, is it?” Christian joked, prompting the monarch to laugh and reply with a drawn-out “Noooo.”

Christian later explained that the collaboration through The King’s Trust has played a key role in helping him pursue a career as a DJ, giving him valuable opportunities to connect with people.