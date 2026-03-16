Kate Middleton's emotional reaction to King Charles unexpected gesture

Kate Middleton, who's ready to support king William as his queen during his reign in near future, made surprise reaction to her father-in-law King Charles' unexpected move.

The monarch 77, who's said to be running peace talks with Harry and his family to end the feud before William's accession to the throne, could not impress Princess Kate with his bold gesture of keeping the doors open for the Sussexes' return.

William's wife, who previously made efforts to reconcile with Harry and Meghan after their exit from the royal life, is allegedly unimpressed with the idea of welcoming Harry and Meghan back into the royal fold.

A royal insider claimed that Princess Catherine remains deeply uneasy about the California-based couple's growing visibility and the possibility they could return to the UK ahead of Harry's 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Kate's wounds are still unhealed after the couple's persistent attacks on the royals.

According to the Palace insiders it is still very difficult for the Princess of Wales to forgot the damage caused by Harry's memoir Spare and other public criticism of the monarchy.

Harry, 41, Meghan, 44, strenthening their position globally after stepping down as working royals in 2020, most recently undertaking a two-day visit to Jordan where they met humanitarian organizations assisting children evacuated from conflict zones in Gaza.

Kate and William are on the same page regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they fear that reopening that chapter now would only risk creating even more uncertainty and instability for the monarchy at a moment when it is already under enormous strain.

King Charles inclination towards Harry hurts Kate as she gets emotional when the monarch thinks or gives mixed reaction to them even after their clear betrayla.