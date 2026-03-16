King Charles visits Renew Hub where old bikes get back on road

King Charles continued his busy day in Greater Manchester with a second stop focused on sustainability and reducing waste.

After departing Aviva Studios, the monarch travelled to Renew Hub, a major facility dedicated to repairing and reusing household goods that might otherwise end up in landfill.

The centre, considered the largest reuse and repair hub in the UK, works to extend the life of everyday items by restoring, refurbishing and preparing them for resale.

During the visit, the King was shown rows of donated bicycles waiting to be fixed and returned to use.

He toured the site alongside John Scanlon, as the organisation introduced its “Circularity in Practice” sustainability initiative, which promotes repairing and repurposing materials rather than discarding them.

Earlier in the day at Aviva Studios, the King spent time with young people and students training in stage construction and event production through programmes supported by The King’s Trust and Factory Academy.

The students appeared delighted as they chatted with the monarch and discussed their work in the creative industry.

A group of local children also gathered outside the venue to greet him as he departed, adding a cheerful moment to the visit.

Inside the venue, the monarch paused to enjoy a live performance by musician Rory Green, which highlighted the type of creative opportunities the training programme is helping young people pursue.