Rob Reiner’s son Nick seeks family trust funds to pay legal fees in parents’ killing case

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of late filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, is seeking more than $1.5 million from a family trust from a Los Angeles court to fund his defense against murder charges.

The 136-page petition was filed on Monday, June 8, claiming that he has been unlawfully denied access to money his parents left him in an individual trust established in 1993.

His attorneys described the terms as “unambiguous instructions,” stating that Riner was allowed to receive half of the funds when he turned 30 and the rest at the age of 35.

However, he never received the first distribution, which was due in September 2023.

The petition singles out lawyer Paul R. Kanin, who is the existing trustee, for having supplied “a shifting series of excuses and justifications” for not disbursing the money, citing doubts as to Reiner’s capacity, which, according to his lawyers, have nothing to do with disbursement requirements.

Reiner states that he requires this money for two important reasons: to hire an attorney and to buy basics such as socks and soap from the jail commissary.

Nick’s parents were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14. Nick Reiner was arrested hours later and has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.