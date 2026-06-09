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Iran accuses US of revoking fan tickets days before FIFA World Cup kickoff

FFIRI also accused the U.S. of violating the principles of neutrality
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 09, 2026

Iran accuses US of revoking fan tickets days before FIFA World Cup kickoff
Iran accuses US of revoking fan tickets days before FIFA World Cup kickoff

The Iranian football federation has accused the United States (U.S.) of withdrawing tickets allocated to it just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Islamic Republic’s football governing body said that sudden U.S. actions have left hundreds of Iranian fans, who have long planned to attend their team’s games and support them, unable to attend their team’s matches.

The global tournament is scheduled to begin this Thursday, June 11, and Iran's national team is set to play its three group matches in the U.S.

  • Against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15
  • Against Belgium in LA on June 21
  • Against Egypt in Seattle on June 26

In a statement on June 9, 2026, the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) said that it followed the due process and started selling tickets; however, it can no longer provide them to fans because they have been withdrawn by the host country.

“This is despite the fact that ⁠many Iranian football fans, relying on the officially announced process, had already made the necessary plans to attend the matches,” ​the FFIRI said.

It described the actions of the U.S. administration contrary to the spirit of governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries.

The dispute comes amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States following recent military hostilities, while diplomatic efforts toward a ceasefire continue.

The FFIRI also accused the U.S. of violating the principles of neutrality, fairness and established regulations. The Iranian team has already shifted its training camp from the U.S. to Mexico.

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