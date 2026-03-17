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King Charles pushes on royal meetings as Carney calls for Andrew's ouster

King Charles talks about global cooperation and UK-Canada relations

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 17, 2026

King Charles pushes on royal meetings as Carney calls for Andrew’s ouster
King Charles pushes on royal meetings as Carney calls for Andrew’s ouster 

King Charles met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace on Monday during Carney’s UK visit. 

Photographs captured the monarch greeting the Canadian leader ahead of discussions on the strength of UK-Canada relations.

The Palace confirmed the audience in the court circular, while Downing Street highlighted the topics covered, including cooperation on trade, defence, and international security. 

The leaders also discussed the Middle East, agreeing on the need to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, reaffirm support for Ukraine, and maintain pressure on Russia.

According to the Canadian government, Carney and Sir Keir Starmer condemned Iranian missile and drone attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure.

Carney’s UK trip, announced on Sunday after visits to Nordic nations, aimed to strengthen defence, trade, and economic partnerships with one of Canada’s closest allies. 

The audience at Buckingham Palace formed a key part of this visit, cementing ties between London and Ottawa.

The meeting came shortly after he publicly called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be removed from the line of succession, describing his actions as “deplorable.”

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