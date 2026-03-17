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Duchess Sophie wows in blue cheering on troops at Operation Tangham

Duke of Edinburgh enjoys evening dinner at London’s Royal Overseas Club

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

Duchess Sophie wows in blue cheering on troops at Operation Tangham
Duchess Sophie wows in blue cheering on troops at Operation Tangham

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a striking visit to Operation Tangham meeting UK personnel deployed in the region. 

British Embassy Mogadishu posted her snaps on Instagram, dressed in a fresh floral-blue frock as she continues her tradition of choosing elegant, bright outfits for official engagements.

During the visit, Sophie spent time speaking with service members about their work and daily challenges, showing her support for those serving abroad. 

She also pointed out the importance of initiatives promoting Women, Peace & Security, underlining her commitment to empowering women and girls in some of the world’s most fragile and conflict-affected regions.

Few weeks ago, Sophie wrapped up her visit to Somalia, where she met with the wives of Somali soldiers engaged in combating violent extremism. 

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh is attending a dinner on Monday at the Royal Overseas Club in London according to the Court Circular. 

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