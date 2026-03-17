Palace shares King Charles enjoying the day at Greencore

Palace shares King Charles enjoying the day as he explores Manchester’s creative and culinary world.

He kicked off the day with a visit to The Renew Hub, the UK’s largest reuse and repair facility, where he was shown donated and salvaged bikes awaiting refurbishment.

The visit coincided with the launch of the Circularity in Practice sustainability initiative.

Next, the King headed to Greencore in Warrington, where he viewed food prepared for the Coronation Food Project and met staff on site.

The visit shows how the food industry is transforming its approach to tackling waste and reducing hunger, offering a first-hand look at initiatives with both social and environmental impact.

The best part of the day came at Aviva Studios, home of Factory International, where King Charles saw the collaboration between The King’s Trust and Factory Academy in action.

He took a turn behind the DJ decks, watching him attempt the beats.

The King laughed, waving his hands over the equipment, and said, “I’m trying to get the hang of it.”

King Charles kicks off day at UK’s repair facility

Trainee Christian St Louis told the King that the DJing course through the Trust had been “more than helpful,” giving him the confidence and skills to pursue his dream of producing music.

During the visit, the monarch also enjoyed a live performance by musician Rory Green and spoke with local children outside Aviva Studios, adding a cheerful moment to the day.