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Prince Harry calls Meghan's roses 'beautiful' in surprise video

Meghan shares sweet home moments as Princess Lilibet pops up at ‘Archie’s Chick Inn’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

Prince Harry calls Meghan’s roses beautiful in surprise video
Prince Harry calls Meghan’s roses 'beautiful' in surprise video

Meghan Markle gave followers a sweet glimpse into life at home in California on Monday.

She shared a series of relaxed family moments from the Sussexes’ Montecito property including a rare appearance by her daughter, Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

The short video, posted to Instagram, showed Meghan spending time near the family’s chicken coop on a sunny afternoon. Rescued hens scurried around the yard as the Duchess laughed from behind the camera.

The coop itself has a funny name “Archie’s Chick Inn” - a nod to her and Prince Harry’s eldest child, Prince Archie of Sussex. 

The rescued hens have been part of the family home since 2021.

In another glimpse of home life shared the same day, Meghan turned her attention to flower arranging.

Wearing a black headband and a long-sleeved knit, she arranged pink roses in a vase on an outdoor table. 

From off camera, Harry could be heard praising the bouquet, calling it “beautiful.”

Lilibet made a brief but charming appearance at the end of the clip, crouching down in tiny gumboots as she attempted to pet one of the chickens. 

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