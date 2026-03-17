King Charles US tour finally gets major update amid cancellation calls

Will King Charles visit the US in times of serious conflict? Well, fans finally got the answer from the host, Donald Trump himself.

While talking about White House's East Wing, where a presidential ballroom will soon be built to host world leaders, Trump confirmed that the King of the UK will grace the US with his presence despite the political differences.

"...the King of the UK, I would say King of England, a great guy, he's coming in very soon," he remarked.

It has been reported that King Charles will embark on a three-day visit to the US during the last week of April.

However, amid the Middle East conflict and Trump's comment about the UK government, calls were raised from Britons to cancel the tour.

For the unversed, the UK government denied the US's request to use British bases, leaving Trump angry.

Earlier, Trump said, "I told him, we requested two aircraft carriers which they had and he didn't really want to do it ... I was not happy with the UK ... they should be involved enthusiastically."

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace has not shared official details related to King Charles' much-talked-about US tour.