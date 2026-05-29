Golden Trailer Awards 2026: Full winner list inside

Hollywood rolled out the red carpet Thursday night for the people who know exactly how to make audiences scream, cry and buy movie tickets in under three minutes.

The 2026 Golden Trailer Awards took over the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, celebrating the year’s best trailers, posters and movie marketing campaigns – aka the real masterminds behind those “coming soon” goosebumps.

While Disney once again flexed its box office muscle with a massive 29 wins, Warner Bros. Discovery was not far behind, collecting 22 trophies thanks to major titles like One Battle After Another, Weapons and Sinners, which each scored three wins.

Hosted by comedian Morgan Jay, the ceremony handed out awards across 119 categories, honouring everything from emotional blockbuster trailers to horror teasers designed to ruin sleep schedules worldwide.

“Project Hail Mary’s ‘Chance’ is a master class in everything that can make a trailer effective,” executive director Evelyn Brady said while praising the Best in Show winner.

Check out the complete winner list below:

Show Categories

Best of Show

Project Hail Mary “Chance”

Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group

Agency of the Year

AV Squad

Best Action

The Running Man, “What It Takes”

Paramount, Bond

Best Animation/Family

Sketch “Creative”

Angel Studios, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Comedy

Anaconda, O.M.G.

Sony Pictures, Requiem

Best Documentary Bio Pic of an Individual

Pee Wee As Himself – Trailer

HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Documentary Subject

The Tale of Silyan

National Geographic, Requiem

Best Drama

Project Hail Mary “Chance”

Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Fantasy/Adventure

Project Hail Mary, Message

Amazon MGM Studios, Buddha Jones

Best Horror

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, Katie,

Warner Bros., Requiem

Best Independent Trailer

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die “Revolution”

Briarcliff Entertainment, AV Squad

Best Music

Project Hail Mary “Chance”

Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Summer 2026 Blockbuster Trailer

Disclosure Day, Know

Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones

Best Teaser

The Devil Wears Prada 2, Catwalk

20th Century Studios, Buddha Jones

Best Thriller

Weapons – Beware

Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Video Game Trailer

Silent Hill f, Live Action Trailer

Konami Digital America, Create Advertising Group

Most Original Trailer

Wuthering Heights “Everything”

Warner Bros. Pictures, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Comedy Trailer for a TV/Streaming Series

Nobody Wants This: Season 2, Lucky

Netflix, Requiem

Best Drama Trailer for a TV/Streaming Series

The Pitt Season 2, Return Trailer

HBO Max, Aspect

Nonshow Categories

Best Faith Based Trailer

Midwinter Break “Secret”

Focus Features, Zealot

Best Independent Trailer Ultra Low (for film budget shot under $3.2million)

If I Go Will They Miss Me

Salaud Morisset, Good Hands

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Tron: Ares, Flynn Lives

Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group

Best Original Score

Dune: Part 3

Warner Bros., Jax

Best Romance

Wuthering Heights “Everything”

Warner Bros. Pictures, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Sound Editing

Undertone, Silence

A24, Major Major

Best Voice Over (The Don LaFontaine Award)

Mortal Kombat 2, Uncaged Teaser

Warner Bros., Aspect

Golden Fleece

Waltzing With Brando, “Offer”

Iconic Releasing, Remote Control Video Creative

Trashiest Trailer

Faces of Death “Attention”

IFC, AV Squad

Foreign Trailers

Best Foreign Action

The Furious “Brawler”

Lionsgate, AV Squad

Best Foreign Animation/Family

Alice in Wonderland

TNT4 Channel, TNT4 Channel

Best Foreign Comedy

Fackham Hall, “Filthy”

Entertainment, Silk Factory

Best Foreign Documentary

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Made in Copenhagen, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Drama

Sentimental Value “Family”

Neon, Zealot

Best Foreign Horror

Exit 8

Neon, Intermission Film

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

Sound of Falling

Mubi, Mubi Lab

Best Foreign Music

Ambleside

AMG Intl Film, Good Hands

Best Foreign Teaser

No Other Choice, The Axe Teaser

Neon, Aspect

Best Foreign Thriller

Sharp Corner

Elevation Pictures & Vertical, Champ and Pepper

Most Original Foreign Trailer

Resurrection – Trailer

Janus Films, Mark Woollen & Associates

TV Spots for Feature Films

Best Action TV Spot

One Battle After Another – “Pursuit”

Warner Bros., Mocean

Best Animation/Family TV Spot

Hoppers, TV “Crazy (Super Bowl)”

Walt Disney Studios, X/AV

Best Comedy TV Spot

One Battle After Another “Offense”

Warner Bros., Mocean

Best Documentary TV spot

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama TV Spot

Sinners “Forever”

Warner Bros. Pictures, Wild Card Creative Group

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot

Wicked: For Good, Legacy

Universal Pictures, Requiem

Best Foreign TV Spot

Sentimental Value “Daughters”

Neon, Zealot

Best Graphics in a TV Spot

Tron: Ares, Time Is Up

The Walt Disney Company, Tiny Hero

Best Horror TV Spot

Weapons “See Archer”

Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad

Best Independent TV Spot

Together, Gift

Neon, Requiem

Best Music TV Spot

Avatar: Fire and Ash “Greatest”

Walt Disney Studios, Rogue Creative Agency

Best Sound Editing in a TV spot

Michael “Snap”

Lionsgate, AV Squad

Best Thriller TV Spot

Sinners, Sermon

Warner Bros, Create Advertising Group

Most Original TV Spot

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – “Future Proof”

Walt Disney Studios, Mocean

Trailers for TV/Streaming Series

Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf “Pawn”

Amazon MGM Studios & Prime Video, AV Squad

Best Animation/Family (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, Run

Netflix, Requiem

Best Documentary/Reality (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Tsunami: Race Against Time, Survive Trailer

National Geographic, Aspect

Best Fantasy Adventure (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Wednesday: Season 2, Savior

Netflix, Requiem

Best Foreign (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Unfamiliar, Trust Trailer

Netflix, Silk Factory

Best Graphics in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

The Beauty – :60 Star Sell

FX, FX Design

Best Horror/Thriller (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

IT: Welcome to Derry, Clown

HBO Max, Buddha Jones

Best Music (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Sin

Netflix, Requiem

Best Original Score (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Chief of War, “Gods & Men”

Apple TV, GrandSon

Best Sound Editing in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

Netflix UK, Zealot

Best Voice Over in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

HBO Max, Brand Promo “Hits Different”

HBO Max, Bond

Most Original (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series

Pluribus “Message”

Apple TV, Zealot

Best OTO (One Time Only) Special

Presenting the 2026 Best Picture Nominees

The Academy of Motion Pictures and Science, Rebel

Best Promo for a TV Network

Earth Month, Senses

National Geographic, Requiem

TV Spots for TV/Streaming Series

Best Action TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Flatline 30

Marvel Television, Aspect

Best Animation/Family TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

Maul: Shadow Lord TV30 “Get Mauled”

Lucasfilm, Aspect

Best Comedy TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Golden Bachelor

FX, FX In House

Best Documentary/Reality TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time :60

National Geographic, Buddha Jones

Best Drama TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

Landman “Hunter”

Paramount+, Zealot

Best Horror/Thriller TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

Alien: Earth – 3:06 Gestation

FX, FX Design / Tendril

Best Music TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

Fallout, Slide Review

Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Most Original TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series

The Beauty, Big Pharma

FX, FX In House

Home Entertainment | Digital

Home Ent | Best Digital – Action

Sisu: Road to Revenge “Sisu Comes Home”

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Jump! Creative

Home Ent | Best Digital – Animation/Family

How To Train Your Dragon – “Epic Friendship”

Universal, Rebel

Home Ent | Best Digital – Comedy

Gilmore Girls 25th Anniversary, “25 Coffees for 25 Years”

Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing

Home Ent | Best Digital – Drama

Nuremberg, “Strap Yourself In”

Sony Pictures Classics, Livebad Creative

Home Ent | Best Digital – Fantasy Adventure

Andor S2, “Heavy Heart”

Disney+, GrandSon

Home Ent |Best Digital – Horror/Thriller

Sinners – Trailer “Iconic Bonus”

Warner Bros, Rebel

Innovative Advertising for Feature Film

Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film

The Naked Gun, Save PSA

Paramount Pictures, Aspect

Best Action TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Project Hail Mary, Digital Campaign

Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Hoppers, Digital Spots

The Walt Disney Company, Tiny Hero

Best Comedy TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Good Fortune, Digital Campaign

Lionsgate, GrandSon

Best Drama TrailerByte for a Feature Film

The Testament of Ann Lee | Social Spots

Searchlight Pictures, AV Squad

Best Horror TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Weapons | Social Spots

Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad

Best Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film

Bugonia, Good Luck Social

Universal Pictures, Make it Social

Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film

One Battle After Another, Digital Campaign

Warner Bros., X/AV

Innovative Advertising for TV/Streaming Series

Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series

Bridgerton S4, You Shall Go to the Ball

Netflix, Make It Social

Best Action TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Digital Campaign

Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero

Best Comedy TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Pieces of the Past

Disney, Intermission Film

Best Drama TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, “ASMR”

Peacock, Trailer Park Group

Best Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series

Alien: Earth “Blood”

FX, Zealot

Best Viral Campaign for a TV/Streaming Series

Black Mirror S7, TCKR Systems Social Campaign

Netflix, Make it Social

BTS/EPK

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2minutes)

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, Becoming Bruce

The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2minutes)

Agony & Ecstasy: The Music and Movement of Ann Lee

Searchlight Pictures, The Hive

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2minutes)

Wonder Man, The Slattery Method

The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero

Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2minutes)

The Last of Us: Inside the Episode 202

HBO Max, HBO Marketing AV

Posters for Feature Films

Best Action Poster

The Fantastic Four: First Steps “Payoff”

Walt Disney Studios, Zealot

Best Animation/Family Poster

KPop Demon Hunters – Payoff Poster

Netflix, AV Print

Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians S2 – Experiential Water Billboard

Disney Branded Television

Best Comedy Poster

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die – Payoff Poster

Briarcliff Entertainment, AV Print

Best Documentary Poster

Wick is Pain – Filmstrip

Lionsgate, AV Print

Best Drama Poster

Train Dreams, “Illustrated Payoff”

Netflix, GrandSon

Best Foreign Poster

Sound of Falling

mk2 Films, Intermission Film

Best Horror Poster

The Conjuring: Last Rites, Teaser

Warner Bros., Works ADV

Best Independent Poster

Dracula

SND, Leroy & Rose

Best International Poster

Orwell 2 + 2 = 5

Le Pacte, Leroy & Rose

Best Motion Poster

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Motion Poster

Lionsgate, AV Print

Best Teaser Poster

Ballerina – Smoking Gun Poster

Lionsgate, AV Print

Best Thriller Poster

The End of Oak Street

Warner Bros., Works ADV

Best Wildposts (Teaser Campaign)

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – Bus Shelter Domination

Focus Features, AV Print

Most Original Poster

Rental Family, Alternate Artwork

Searchlight, Intermission Film

Poster for TV/Streaming Series

Best Comedy Poster (for a TV/streaming series)

The Muppet Show – Theater

Disney, Leroy & Rose

Best Documentary/Reality Poster (for a TV/streaming series)

Fear Factor, Key Art,

Fox, Trailer Park Group

Best Drama/Action Poster (for a TV/streaming series)

Memory of a Killer,

Fox, Leroy & Rose

Best Horror/Thriller Poster (for a TV/streaming series)

Squid Game S3, Coffin Teaser

Netflix, The Refinery

Best Wildposts (for a TV/streaming series)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story, “Wildposts”

Netflix, GrandSon