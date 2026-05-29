Golden Trailer Awards 2026: Full winner list inside 

Published May 29, 2026
Hollywood rolled out the red carpet Thursday night for the people who know exactly how to make audiences scream, cry and buy movie tickets in under three minutes.
The 2026 Golden Trailer Awards took over the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, celebrating the year’s best trailers, posters and movie marketing campaigns – aka the real masterminds behind those “coming soon” goosebumps.
While Disney once again flexed its box office muscle with a massive 29 wins, Warner Bros. Discovery was not far behind, collecting 22 trophies thanks to major titles like One Battle After Another, Weapons and Sinners, which each scored three wins.
Hosted by comedian Morgan Jay, the ceremony handed out awards across 119 categories, honouring everything from emotional blockbuster trailers to horror teasers designed to ruin sleep schedules worldwide.
“Project Hail Mary’s ‘Chance’ is a master class in everything that can make a trailer effective,” executive director Evelyn Brady said while praising the Best in Show winner.
Check out the complete winner list below:
Best of Show
Project Hail Mary “Chance”
Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group
Agency of the Year
AV Squad
Best Action
The Running Man, “What It Takes”
Paramount, Bond
Best Animation/Family
Sketch “Creative”
Angel Studios, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Comedy
Anaconda, O.M.G.
Sony Pictures, Requiem
Best Documentary Bio Pic of an Individual
Pee Wee As Himself – Trailer
HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Documentary Subject
The Tale of Silyan
National Geographic, Requiem
Best Drama
Project Hail Mary “Chance”
Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Fantasy/Adventure
Project Hail Mary, Message
Amazon MGM Studios, Buddha Jones
Best Horror
Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, Katie,
Warner Bros., Requiem
Best Independent Trailer
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die “Revolution”
Briarcliff Entertainment, AV Squad
Best Music
Project Hail Mary “Chance”
Amazon MGM Studios, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Summer 2026 Blockbuster Trailer
Disclosure Day, Know
Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
Best Teaser
The Devil Wears Prada 2, Catwalk
20th Century Studios, Buddha Jones
Best Thriller
Weapons – Beware
Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Video Game Trailer
Silent Hill f, Live Action Trailer
Konami Digital America, Create Advertising Group
Most Original Trailer
Wuthering Heights “Everything”
Warner Bros. Pictures, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Comedy Trailer for a TV/Streaming Series
Nobody Wants This: Season 2, Lucky
Netflix, Requiem
Best Drama Trailer for a TV/Streaming Series
The Pitt Season 2, Return Trailer
HBO Max, Aspect
Nonshow Categories
Best Faith Based Trailer
Midwinter Break “Secret”
Focus Features, Zealot
Best Independent Trailer Ultra Low (for film budget shot under $3.2million)
If I Go Will They Miss Me
Salaud Morisset, Good Hands
Best Motion/Title Graphics
Tron: Ares, Flynn Lives
Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
Best Original Score
Dune: Part 3
Warner Bros., Jax
Best Romance
Wuthering Heights “Everything”
Warner Bros. Pictures, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Sound Editing
Undertone, Silence
A24, Major Major
Best Voice Over (The Don LaFontaine Award)
Mortal Kombat 2, Uncaged Teaser
Warner Bros., Aspect
Golden Fleece
Waltzing With Brando, “Offer”
Iconic Releasing, Remote Control Video Creative
Trashiest Trailer
Faces of Death “Attention”
IFC, AV Squad
Foreign Trailers
Best Foreign Action
The Furious “Brawler”
Lionsgate, AV Squad
Best Foreign Animation/Family
Alice in Wonderland
TNT4 Channel, TNT4 Channel
Best Foreign Comedy
Fackham Hall, “Filthy”
Entertainment, Silk Factory
Best Foreign Documentary
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Made in Copenhagen, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Drama
Sentimental Value “Family”
Neon, Zealot
Best Foreign Horror
Exit 8
Neon, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
Sound of Falling
Mubi, Mubi Lab
Best Foreign Music
Ambleside
AMG Intl Film, Good Hands
Best Foreign Teaser
No Other Choice, The Axe Teaser
Neon, Aspect
Best Foreign Thriller
Sharp Corner
Elevation Pictures & Vertical, Champ and Pepper
Most Original Foreign Trailer
Resurrection – Trailer
Janus Films, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Action TV Spot
One Battle After Another – “Pursuit”
Warner Bros., Mocean
Best Animation/Family TV Spot
Hoppers, TV “Crazy (Super Bowl)”
Walt Disney Studios, X/AV
Best Comedy TV Spot
One Battle After Another “Offense”
Warner Bros., Mocean
Best Documentary TV spot
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story
National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama TV Spot
Sinners “Forever”
Warner Bros. Pictures, Wild Card Creative Group
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot
Wicked: For Good, Legacy
Universal Pictures, Requiem
Best Foreign TV Spot
Sentimental Value “Daughters”
Neon, Zealot
Best Graphics in a TV Spot
Tron: Ares, Time Is Up
The Walt Disney Company, Tiny Hero
Best Horror TV Spot
Weapons “See Archer”
Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad
Best Independent TV Spot
Together, Gift
Neon, Requiem
Best Music TV Spot
Avatar: Fire and Ash “Greatest”
Walt Disney Studios, Rogue Creative Agency
Best Sound Editing in a TV spot
Michael “Snap”
Lionsgate, AV Squad
Best Thriller TV Spot
Sinners, Sermon
Warner Bros, Create Advertising Group
Most Original TV Spot
The Fantastic Four: First Steps – “Future Proof”
Walt Disney Studios, Mocean
Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf “Pawn”
Amazon MGM Studios & Prime Video, AV Squad
Best Animation/Family (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, Run
Netflix, Requiem
Best Documentary/Reality (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Tsunami: Race Against Time, Survive Trailer
National Geographic, Aspect
Best Fantasy Adventure (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Wednesday: Season 2, Savior
Netflix, Requiem
Best Foreign (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Unfamiliar, Trust Trailer
Netflix, Silk Factory
Best Graphics in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
The Beauty – :60 Star Sell
FX, FX Design
Best Horror/Thriller (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
IT: Welcome to Derry, Clown
HBO Max, Buddha Jones
Best Music (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Sin
Netflix, Requiem
Best Original Score (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Chief of War, “Gods & Men”
Apple TV, GrandSon
Best Sound Editing in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials
Netflix UK, Zealot
Best Voice Over in a (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
HBO Max, Brand Promo “Hits Different”
HBO Max, Bond
Most Original (Trailer/Teaser) – TV/Streaming Series
Pluribus “Message”
Apple TV, Zealot
Best OTO (One Time Only) Special
Presenting the 2026 Best Picture Nominees
The Academy of Motion Pictures and Science, Rebel
Best Promo for a TV Network
Earth Month, Senses
National Geographic, Requiem
Best Action TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Flatline 30
Marvel Television, Aspect
Best Animation/Family TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Maul: Shadow Lord TV30 “Get Mauled”
Lucasfilm, Aspect
Best Comedy TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Golden Bachelor
FX, FX In House
Best Documentary/Reality TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time :60
National Geographic, Buddha Jones
Best Drama TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Landman “Hunter”
Paramount+, Zealot
Best Horror/Thriller TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Alien: Earth – 3:06 Gestation
FX, FX Design / Tendril
Best Music TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
Fallout, Slide Review
Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Most Original TV Spot – TV/Streaming Series
The Beauty, Big Pharma
FX, FX In House
Home Ent | Best Digital – Action
Sisu: Road to Revenge “Sisu Comes Home”
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Jump! Creative
Home Ent | Best Digital – Animation/Family
How To Train Your Dragon – “Epic Friendship”
Universal, Rebel
Home Ent | Best Digital – Comedy
Gilmore Girls 25th Anniversary, “25 Coffees for 25 Years”
Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing
Home Ent | Best Digital – Drama
Nuremberg, “Strap Yourself In”
Sony Pictures Classics, Livebad Creative
Home Ent | Best Digital – Fantasy Adventure
Andor S2, “Heavy Heart”
Disney+, GrandSon
Home Ent |Best Digital – Horror/Thriller
Sinners – Trailer “Iconic Bonus”
Warner Bros, Rebel
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
The Naked Gun, Save PSA
Paramount Pictures, Aspect
Best Action TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Project Hail Mary, Digital Campaign
Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Hoppers, Digital Spots
The Walt Disney Company, Tiny Hero
Best Comedy TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Good Fortune, Digital Campaign
Lionsgate, GrandSon
Best Drama TrailerByte for a Feature Film
The Testament of Ann Lee | Social Spots
Searchlight Pictures, AV Squad
Best Horror TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Weapons | Social Spots
Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad
Best Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Bugonia, Good Luck Social
Universal Pictures, Make it Social
Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film
One Battle After Another, Digital Campaign
Warner Bros., X/AV
Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series
Bridgerton S4, You Shall Go to the Ball
Netflix, Make It Social
Best Action TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Digital Campaign
Amazon MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Comedy TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Pieces of the Past
Disney, Intermission Film
Best Drama TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, “ASMR”
Peacock, Trailer Park Group
Best Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
Alien: Earth “Blood”
FX, Zealot
Best Viral Campaign for a TV/Streaming Series
Black Mirror S7, TCKR Systems Social Campaign
Netflix, Make it Social
BTS/EPK
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2minutes)
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, Becoming Bruce
The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2minutes)
Agony & Ecstasy: The Music and Movement of Ann Lee
Searchlight Pictures, The Hive
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2minutes)
Wonder Man, The Slattery Method
The Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2minutes)
The Last of Us: Inside the Episode 202
HBO Max, HBO Marketing AV
Posters for Feature Films
Best Action Poster
The Fantastic Four: First Steps “Payoff”
Walt Disney Studios, Zealot
Best Animation/Family Poster
KPop Demon Hunters – Payoff Poster
Netflix, AV Print
Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians S2 – Experiential Water Billboard
Disney Branded Television
Best Comedy Poster
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die – Payoff Poster
Briarcliff Entertainment, AV Print
Best Documentary Poster
Wick is Pain – Filmstrip
Lionsgate, AV Print
Best Drama Poster
Train Dreams, “Illustrated Payoff”
Netflix, GrandSon
Best Foreign Poster
Sound of Falling
mk2 Films, Intermission Film
Best Horror Poster
The Conjuring: Last Rites, Teaser
Warner Bros., Works ADV
Best Independent Poster
Dracula
SND, Leroy & Rose
Best International Poster
Orwell 2 + 2 = 5
Le Pacte, Leroy & Rose
Best Motion Poster
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Motion Poster
Lionsgate, AV Print
Best Teaser Poster
Ballerina – Smoking Gun Poster
Lionsgate, AV Print
Best Thriller Poster
The End of Oak Street
Warner Bros., Works ADV
Best Wildposts (Teaser Campaign)
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – Bus Shelter Domination
Focus Features, AV Print
Most Original Poster
Rental Family, Alternate Artwork
Searchlight, Intermission Film
Best Comedy Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
The Muppet Show – Theater
Disney, Leroy & Rose
Best Documentary/Reality Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
Fear Factor, Key Art,
Fox, Trailer Park Group
Best Drama/Action Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
Memory of a Killer,
Fox, Leroy & Rose
Best Horror/Thriller Poster (for a TV/streaming series)
Squid Game S3, Coffin Teaser
Netflix, The Refinery
Best Wildposts (for a TV/streaming series)
Monster: The Ed Gein Story, “Wildposts”
Netflix, GrandSon