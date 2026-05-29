Paul Schrader predicts AI stars will replace Hollywood

Paul Schrader, the veteran filmmaker behind First Reformed, American Gigolo and The Card Counter, thinks the future of cinema belongs to synthetic performers like (Tilly Norwood).

Speaking at Amazon’s AI on the Lot event, the 79 year old director told attendees, “The real tip of the spear is when we can create an AI protagonist, not a hybrid. And that movie makes money.”

Schrader argued audiences will eventually empathize with digital creations just as they do with human actors, noting that AI stars would be available “24 hours a day” and cost studios nothing.

He acknowledged skepticism from Amazon MGM Studios’ head of AI, Albert Cheng, but insisted: “I think he’s just afraid. I think it is going to happen.”

Schrader revealed he is already experimenting with AI filmmaking, reworking an old script with generative tools.

He even asked ChatGPT to draft a story in his style, producing The Collection Agency, about a Catholic medical debt collector haunted by a secret.

Schrader joked the draft was “second rate Schrader… but it’s going to be first rate Schrader soon enough.”

The director also suggested AI could replace extras, background performers, and even composers for true crime documentaries.

Reflecting on the 2024 film Wicked, he quipped, “Why are we paying $180 a day when they look so plastic…Why don’t we just make them?”

His enthusiasm came as SAG AFTRA continues to push back against synthetic actors.

In recent contract negotiations, the union secured a clause preventing studios from replacing human performers with AI unless it provides “significant additional value.”

For Schrader, however, the cinematic sunset may well be populated by digital stars.

“I’m going to be able to ride into that cinematic sunset of that old broken horse we call movies,” he said.