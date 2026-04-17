Lindsay Lohan's dad granted protective order against ex-wife after arrest

The 'Parent Trap' actress is reportedly estranged from her father

Lindsay Lohan’s former stepmother has been arrested for allegedly attacking Lohan’s dad, Michael.

Kate Lohan has been accused of intentionally and recklessly causing bodily injury to her estranged husband on April 14, TMZ reported.

The incident reportedly unfolded at a home in Texas, where the pair had arranged to exchange their children, Landon, 12, and Logan, 11. But things escalated quickly.

Sources told TMZ that Kate became upset after being woken up, allegedly lashing out and striking Michael, leaving him with a bloody nose.

The situation allegedly grew more alarming when Kate is said to have thrown a knife at him. While the object reportedly hit his chest, he was not injured. Police arrived shortly after and took her into custody.

Court documents show Kate was booked for assaulting a family or household member with a prior conviction and held on a $35,000 bond. Authorities also noted she was intoxicated at the time, and her release conditions now include mandatory alcohol testing. She has also been ordered to have no contact with Michael.

The latest incident adds to a turbulent history between the two. In 2024, Kate had already been convicted of assault involving a family member. That same year, Michael was also arrested and charged with “continuous violence against the family” after Kate accused him of physically attacking her days earlier.

Michael and Kate tied the knot in 2014 after 4 years of a tumultuous relationship. However, they separated a year later.

Michael, who is also an actor, was previously married to Lindsay’s mom, Dina in 1985. They share four children together. They separated when Lindsay was just three years old, and finalised their divorce in 2005.

Meanwhile, the Parent Trap star is said to have distanced herself from her father last year.