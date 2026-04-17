Katy Perry beau Justin Trudeau takes firm decision amid Ruby Rose assault claims

Explosive allegations on Katy Perry revealed her 'trusted' circle

While the headlines around Katy Perry keep getting louder, Justin Trudeau is choosing a different strategy: say nothing – and stand firm? Time will tell.

Behind closed doors, though? It’s a different story.

As Perry faces a police investigation in Australia following allegations from Ruby Rose – claims she has strongly denied – insiders says Trudeau is not buying it.

“He doesn’t believe the accusations — not for a second,” one source said. “He thinks it’s unfair and deeply damaging.”

Publicly, Trudeau has kept a low profile. No statements, no interviews, no subtle social media hints. And that’s intentional.

“You won’t see him doing interviews about this,” the insider explained. “He believes staying quiet is the smartest move right now.”

Privately, however, he’s all in.

“He’s not questioning her,” the source added. “He’s defending her privately — completely.”

The allegations themselves are serious. According to reports, Rose claimed an incident took place at a nightclub in Australia’s CBD, later writing that Perry rubbed her disgusting va** on my face”* before stopping.

The Dark Horse crooner’s team has firmly pushed back, calling the claims “not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.” They also noted Rose has a “well-documented history of making serious public allegations… claims that have repeatedly been denied.”

So where does that leave things? In limbo – and under scrutiny.

For now, the couple is said to be leaning on each other as the situation unfolds. “This is a huge test,” the insider said. “And he’s choosing loyalty.”

Perry and Trudeau first made headlines in July 2025 after being spotted on a dinner in Montreal. Later, they made first public appearance as a couple in October 2025, attending a cabaret show.