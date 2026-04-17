Blackpink Rosé, Connor Storrie serve pure luxury in matching outfits

Rosé, Connor Storrie and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley brought major star power to a high end fashion event in New York City.

Exuding quiet luxury in their coordinated white outfits, the trio graced a prestigious jewelry house’s annual showcase at Park Avenue Armory on Thursday, April 16.

The trio of stars were among many celebs who stepped out for the event, which is celebrating the brand’s new collection.

The Blackpink star, who is also a global ambassador for the brand, wore a white Khaite gown from the Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

The dress featured an intricate lace bodice and was accented by a large black velvet bow at the waist.

Standing in between the K-pop sensation and Rosie, 38, Connor, 26, chose a cream-colored tailored suit paired with a light-colored pinstripe wrap-style shirt.

The Heated Rivalry star’s ensemble was detailed with a decorative pin on his lapel and a matching white belt.

Meanwhile the English model and actress donned a strapless white Ilkyaz Ozel "Noele" gown featuring crystal-embellished cups at the neckline.

She accessorised her look with a diamond statement necklace and matching earrings.

Their matching and co-ordinated looks left fans in awe with one writing, “Each look perfectly matched the glamour of the event. Pure red carpet energy from all.”

Another gushed, “They're dazzling in their white attire.”

A third commented, “Their outfit looks matching and the color complementing.”