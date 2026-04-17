Who was Celeste Rivas Hernandez? D4vd’s arrest takes dark turn

Rising artist D4vd – known offstage as David Anthony Burke – is now at the center is a chilling investigation.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed he was arrested on April 16 on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody without bail as prosecutors review the case.

Who was Celeste Rivas Hernandez?

The victim, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was just 15. From Lake Elsinore, she had been reported missing multiple times in 2024 – first in February and March, when she was found – before disappearing again on April 5. Her last known contact was a phone call in May of that year.

As per her mother, Celeste had mentioned having a boyfriend named “David,” though he was never identified or met by the family.

After months with no answers, her remains were discovered in September 2025. The case shocked her community, not only because of her age, but also the long gap between her disappearance and the discovery.

Her family remembered her as “a much-loved daughter, sister, cousin and friend,” adding, “Her family is heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”

D4vd’s alleged connection that changed everything

In September 2025, her remains were found inside a Tesla Model Y registered to Burke. The car had been sitting abandoned for weeks in the Hollywood Hills before being towed.

Due to decomposition, the case of death is still unknown – a detail that continues to haunt the case.

Complicated Investigation

By late 2025, authorities officially ruled it a homicide. A grand jury spent months reviewing evidence, including digital trails and witness testimony.

There have already been side developments, including the arrest of an associate who failed to appear in court.

What happens next?

Here’s where things stand:

No confirmed cause of death

No public motive

No clarity on additional suspects

Meanwhile, the District Attorney will decide if charges move forward.

Case: still unfolding

The story has gripped public attention – partly because of D4vd’s online fame, fueled by hits like Romantic Homicide.

Now, the real-life case is far more serious than anything, or any song title–and far from over.