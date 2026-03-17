King Charles takes decisive step for Harry, Meghan to settle key affairs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle understood to have made a peace offering for the royal family as they finally hope to end the years-long feud since they left UK in 2020.

They had reportedly informed the Palace of their Jordan trip beforehand and a similar protocol was followed for the upcoming Australia visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had hoped to create an independent role for themselves in the US while also supporting the monarch whenever they needed. However, things had gone awry as the rift continued to widen. King Charles had taken some stern actions, including the Frogmore Cottage eviction, against the Sussexes.

Although, it seems he has been softening his stance. While many experts would argue that Charles is reconsidering his choices due to his cancer journey, but royal expert Ingrid Seward claims that the King’s decision is a result of having ‘too much on his plate’.

Discussing Harry and Meghan’s latest tours – a two-day visit to Jordan and the forthcoming three-day visit to Australia – Seward suggested that that the couple is “obviously trying to promote themselves” in a bid to sustain themselves financially.

She stressed that they need “a high profile in order to make money”. Meanwhile, the past few months have been turbulent for the royals with the Epstein files release. The King had to make some tough and unprecedented choices which included removing Andrew from the royal fold and decisions about the future of the monarchy.

In the same vein, the King has reportedly come to a decision about his second son and daughter-in-law to let them be as long as they are not causing harm to the monarchy.

“He’s got plenty of other things to worry about,” the expert said of Charles. “They do what they like up to a point. I think he has got more important things to worry about than what Harry and Meghan are doing at this moment.”