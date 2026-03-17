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Kate Middleton rings alarm bells in Palace over Harry, Meghan bombshell

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle create divide between key royals

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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March 17, 2026

Kate Middleton rings alarm bells in Palace over Harry, Meghan bombshell
Kate Middleton rings alarm bells in Palace over Harry, Meghan bombshell

Princess Kate sent a warning to the royal family over a shocking favour made for the former working members, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020 to build a life based on their own rules. 

They also decided to tell their side of the story in a bombshell memoir and interviews, wounding the royals and creating a wide distance.

However, in recent times, the Sussexes openly expressed a desire to make peace and also showed with their careful measures to avoid any more controversies. 

Somehow, their plan worked out as King Charles' heart melted for his son, which was proved when he met Harry at a tea at Clarence House. 

This meeting raised questions like 'Are Harry and Meghan returning to the royal fold?' Is Sussexes's gain King Charles' approval?'

Now, Radar claimed that the future Queen Catherine is not happy with the possible return of Harry and Meghan, especially in times when the monarch is already facing scrutiny due to the Andrew scandal.

"For Kate, the emotional impact of everything that was said publicly hasn't faded with time... she feels it becomes incredibly hard to rebuild trust or return to the way things were before," the source said. 

The Princess of Wales seemingly rang alarm bells in the Palace related to how the King's forgiveness for Harry and Meghan might backfire. 

"With everything that is happening right now surrounding Andrew and the intense scrutiny that has brought, Kate believes the last thing the royal family needs is for old conflicts with Harry and Meghan to resurface again," an insider shared. 

She believes that Harry and Meghan resuming their royal chapter will only "risk" the future of the monarchy.

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