Beatrice, Eugenie receive ultimatum from in-laws after Andrew probe worsens

Beatrice, Eugenie husbands face ‘ostracisation’ from social circles

Jack, Edo stand firm next to wives despite crumbling resolve

Beatrice, Eugenie final option to throw Andrew, Fergie under the bus



Family tensions are growing and now seeping into the married lives of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as the investigation on their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, causes new fears.

While there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on Beatrice and Eugenie’s part, they are dragged into the scandal by association. Moreover, as the royals showed support for the sisters until Christmas last year, they have been uninvited from the Royal Ascot as well.

The nieces of King Charles were already reeling from the series of events following the arrest of their father last month owing to the Epstein scandal, when a new bombshell dropped from their husbands, according to sources cited by Heat magazine.

Beatrice is married to Italian aristocrat Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Eugenie is married to Jack Brooksbank. Both sisters had been happy with their young family but the toll of Andrew’s arrest is affecting them. So far, the sisters have maintained their silence, but that may not be the case for long.

The image of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is “irreparably shattered” in the eyes of Jack and Edo. They are also risking their social status and are now increasingly find it hard to avoid “mortifying” questions about the disgraced ex-prince.

“Jack and Edo are both doing their best to be supportive, but the strain is affecting their home life,” the insider shared, adding that both husbands also find themselves dragged in the drama.

They noted that it is well understood that its not Beatrice’s or Eugenie’s fault, but “that doesn’t mean it’s not causing tension”.

Hence, it is possible that Beatrice and Eugenie will finally consider breaking their silence on the matter to “making things easier for their husbands”.

Edo and Jack both love their wives and are convinced they are strong enough to weather the storm, but as the investigation is anticipated to expose harsh truths and there are fears tensions will worsen. Beatrice’s in-laws are reportedly angry over how their son is facing so much trouble.

The scrutiny is already “exhausting” and this is the one option Beatrice and Eugenie have, even if it means abandoning their parents at their worst time.