Prince Harry goes against Meghan Markle to win over William

Prince Harry clashes with Meghan over Princess Kate's favourite

Prince Harry seized an opportunity to reconnect with his brother, Prince William, despite it troubling his wife, Meghan Markle.

There are talks surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming Australia tour, which is set to take place in mid-April.

According to their spokesperson, the couple will undertake a "number of private, business and philanthropic engagements."

Now, reports are coming from Montecito that Harry and Meghan have been "clashing" over what kind of message their tour will give to the world.

King Charles' youngest son set out to keep it like a royal tour, full of "seriousness and dignity" in order to win over the future monarch, Prince William.

"Harry wants it to feel like a proper royal tour. He believes this is an opportunity to show that he and Meghan can still operate with the seriousness and dignity expected of working royals," the source told Closer.

But the lady of the Montecito mansion believes it should look like "Angelina Jolie coming to town."

Meghan "is a huge admirer of how Angelina balances her humanitarian work with global influence, and that is the model she wants to follow," an insider said.

After receiving visible approval of his father, King Charles, shown in their meeting at Clarence House, Harry is now aiming to regain William's trust, for which he may 'go against' his wife, Meghan, as well.