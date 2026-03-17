Archie, Lilibet prepared to reunite with King Charles after urgent message?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children are growing up fast and this is a poignant fact for the doting grandfather King Charles, who is across the pond, anticipating a reunion one day.

The monarch had already opened his doors to his second son, following a nearly two years of estrangement, and the key talking point between the father-son had been Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

It also raises a question if Archie and Lilibet would be prepared to meet their grandfather and how would they be received once they did reunite.

While the ice has not completely thawed out between the royals and the Sussexes, Harry is reportedly pinning his hopes of a “grand reconciliation” on his two sweet children, according to a new report.

“Harry truly believes the kids are the key to fixing everything,” an insider revealed to Heat. “He’s sure that once his father and brother get a chance to really meet Archie and Lili properly and spend some time with them that they’ll melt everyone’s hearts and change things overnight.”

The Duke of Sussex, who had been making peace offers to the royals, including his estranged brother Prince William, in the past months, is proud of two children. The children reportedly hold a stark resemblance to Harry and are “exceptionally adorable”, which would “pull on [the King’s] heart strings”.

Charles’s second son is rushing in his efforts because of his father’s cancer diagnosis and every health update raises his fears and making matters more urgent.

“Harry has always been very emotional when it comes to family and the idea that his children might grow up without ever knowing their grandfather is something he struggles with a lot,” the source insists.

Hence, Harry hopes that the divide caused by the bitter rift could be filled with the innocence of Archie and Lilibet. It seems that all he is now waiting for is the verdict on his security case, which would then confirm how soon this reunion would come to fruition.