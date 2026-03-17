Princess Anne shocks fans as she breaks barriers for heartfelt hug

Princess Anne shocks fans as drops protocol in Scotland

Princess Anne's surprise hug to Scotish Rugby capitain, Sione Tuipulotu, attracted massive reactions from Britons and Scots.

Fans have flooded the royal family's official Instagram's comments section and other social media platforms, lauding the Princess Royal for her 'brilliance' as she finally granted the Scots Rugby captain a long-awaited hug - having dodged his previous attempts.

Anne, who is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU), was captured warmly embracing Sione Tuipulotu following Scotland's final Six Nations fixture against Ireland on March 14.

The royal family also shared the video on its official Instagramm Account.

In response to the sweet clip, royal fans took to X in their masses to praise Anne for being 'so human and brilliant', with one user adding: 'She seems like such a down-to-earth royal'.

'He'll cherish that hug,' noted one commenter and remarked: 'Anne looks really happy'.

'Honestly who doesn't love Princess Anne,' added another, while one onlooker fondly described the Princess Royal as a 'great ambassador of Scottish Rugby'.

The heartwarming moment shared between the unlikely pair came after the esteemed sportsman, 29, made a failed attempt to hug Anne following the nation's victory against England last month.

When Anne, 75, went to present the trophy to Mr Tuipulotu, he appeared to try and give her a brief hug. However, the princess stepped back and instead placed her hand on his shoulder before engaging in jovial conversation with the rugby player.