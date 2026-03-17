 
Geo News

Princess Anne shocks fans as she breaks barriers for heartfelt hug

Royal fans react to Princess Anne's latest Scotland stunt

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

Princess Anne shocks fans as drops protocol in Scotland
Princess Anne shocks fans as drops protocol in Scotland

Princess Anne's surprise hug to Scotish Rugby capitain, Sione Tuipulotu, attracted massive reactions from Britons and Scots.

Fans have flooded the royal family's official Instagram's comments section and other social media platforms, lauding the Princess Royal for her 'brilliance' as she finally granted the Scots Rugby captain a long-awaited hug - having dodged his previous attempts.

Anne, who is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU), was captured warmly embracing Sione Tuipulotu following Scotland's final Six Nations fixture against Ireland on March 14.

The royal family also shared the video on its official Instagramm Account.

In response to the sweet clip, royal fans took to X in their masses to praise Anne for being 'so human and brilliant', with one user adding: 'She seems like such a down-to-earth royal'.

'He'll cherish that hug,' noted one commenter and remarked: 'Anne looks really happy'.

'Honestly who doesn't love Princess Anne,' added another, while one onlooker fondly described the Princess Royal as a 'great ambassador of Scottish Rugby'.

The heartwarming moment shared between the unlikely pair came after the esteemed sportsman, 29, made a failed attempt to hug Anne following the nation's victory against England last month.

When Anne, 75, went to present the trophy to Mr Tuipulotu, he appeared to try and give her a brief hug. However, the princess stepped back and instead placed her hand on his shoulder before engaging in jovial conversation with the rugby player.

Andrew gets unexpected new title after Duke of York loss
Andrew gets unexpected new title after Duke of York loss
Kate Middleton rings alarm bells in Palace over Harry, Meghan bombshell
Kate Middleton rings alarm bells in Palace over Harry, Meghan bombshell
Prince Harry, Meghan mark big win for Archie, Lilibet in latest update
Prince Harry, Meghan mark big win for Archie, Lilibet in latest update
Buckingham Palace issues statement as Trump confirms King Charles visit
Buckingham Palace issues statement as Trump confirms King Charles visit
King Charles takes decisive step for Harry, Meghan to settle key affairs
King Charles takes decisive step for Harry, Meghan to settle key affairs
Prince Harry returns to UK life as Meghan Markle gives him freedom
Prince Harry returns to UK life as Meghan Markle gives him freedom
King Charles US tour finally gets major update amid cancellation calls
King Charles US tour finally gets major update amid cancellation calls
Meghan Markle receives surprise message after nod to special UK tradition
Meghan Markle receives surprise message after nod to special UK tradition