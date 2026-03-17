Beatrice, Eugenie reduced to tears by Kate Middleton: 'No longer welcome'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's world turned upside down as they received a final harsh message from the royal house.

The sisters, who were always protected by their uncle King Charles, have now come under serious scrutiny as questions like 'how much they knew' were raised following their names being mentioned in emails of Epstein files.

Unlike the monarch, Prince William and Princess Kate have strictly decided not to add any more controversial figures to the royal circle to secure the monarchy and the future of royal generations.

An insider told Heat magazine that Beatrice and Eugenie are deeply affected after they were 'banned' from this year's Royal Ascot.

The firm "really drove the message home that they’re no longer welcome in the inner circle."

What hurt Beatrice and Eugenie the most was their cousin Prince William's treatment towards them since Andrew and Fergie's royal exit.

"They’ve worked so hard to stay loyal and keep their heads down and have shown their allegiance to William and the Crown so many times so this [Royal Ascot exclusion] felt like slap in the face," said the source.

It has been claimed that Kate Middleton has been playing a key role behind the scenes in order to keep the sisters at arm's length.

"There has been tension between her and the girls for some time, so it’s not hard for them to believe she has played a role in this," the report shared.

Beatrice and Eugenie are in tears over the fact that their cousin, with whom they grew up, is leaving them in difficult circumstances.

They’ve always felt they had a special bond with him ever since they were kids. That's a big part of why they keep circling back to the idea that Kate must be influencing him behind the scenes," an insider further said.

However, the future Queen's involvement regarding the Royal Ascot decision has not been confirmed.