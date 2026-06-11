Jeremy Lin opens up on Kim Kardashian 'real request' rumors from Linsanity era

Former New York Knicks sensation Jeremy Lin addressed the romance rumors that once stormed the news buzz.

Lin is setting the record straight about his long-standing romance buzz involving reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

In a latest appearance on a podcast show, he opened up for the first-time on Pablo Torre Finds Out.

Lin, 37, addressed the speculations that he and Kardashian once dated at the peak of ‘Linsanity’ era in February 2012, at length.

“I remember headlines, ‘Kim Kardashian Wants to Date Jeremy Lin,’” host Torre reflected when in conversation with his guest on the podcast.

Reflecting on the memories down the lane, Lin shared that the SKIMS founder contacted the Knicks leadership, inquiring about him sometime during his 2011-2012 NBA season.

On the podcast, Torre said he still has no idea of where the story originated.

Responding to this question, Lin went on to explain the context.

“So this is what I’ve heard and I don’t know if it’s true or not… That request did come into the Knicks and it is a real request. I think basically, she at that time was filming her show,” Lin explained.

“Whatever show was happening back then, but I know that she was looking for a New York athlete to kind of be on this show essentially,” Lin continued while stressing that he doesn’t know if the story has an origin.

“This is what was told to me afterwards,” said Knicks ace Lin.

“The request came into the Knicks and they immediately declined it without even asking because they were like, we’re not allowing our young, second-year player to go down this route right now.”

As of now, Kardashian is dating F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

The romance rumors surfaced in February and most recently the All’s Fair actress was spotted at the Monaco GP, vouching for Hamilton.