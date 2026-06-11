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NYPD makes multiple arrest outside MSG as raucous returns during Knicks Game 4

Following the incident, Knicks owner James Dolan cancel the watch party outside the MSG arena
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 11, 2026

NYPD makes multiple arrest outside MSG as raucous returns during Knicks Game 4
NYPD makes multiple arrests outside MSG as raucous returns during Knicks Game 4

The NBA Finals Game 4 saw rowdy behavior return once again to Madison Square, New York, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

The New York Police Department on Wednesday night made multiple arrests outside the MSG arena after crowds erupted into raucousness.

The rowdy behavior began as the Knicks were playing their home NBA Finals game 4 against the Spurs.

Videos of the raucousness circulating online show the crowd climbing on cars, street signs and light poles with the NYPD officers arresting people.

The NYPD, however, didn’t detail how many arrests had been made but confirmed multiple arrests had been made outside the MSG arena.

Following the incident, Knicks owner James Dolan has canceled the watch party outside the MSG arena in what appears to be a clash with the city administration.

The NYC mayor, Zohran Mamdani took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced the decision just before 5 p.m., amid an apparent dispute with the Knicks owner over security measures and the size of the party.

After a stunning comeback, the streets were flooded with the Knicks fans buzzing with the victory that brings the series to 3-1.

NBA Finals Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas.

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