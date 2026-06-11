Serena Williams' doubles campaign ends at Queen's after injury heartache: Here's why

Serena Williams’ tennis comeback dreams at Queen’s Club were dashed by injury heartache.

Williams’ doubles partner Victoria Mboko suffered a left knee injury and withdrew from the match.

The pair was set to play against Canadian Leylah Fernandez and German Laura Siegemund in the second round Thursday evening, June 11, 2026.

The 19-year-old Canadian Mboko, 19, suffered a left knee injury during her match against Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday after slipping in the second set.

Mboko officially withdrew from the doubles on Thursday morning; that puts the former World No. 1’s dreams of making a comeback at Queen’s doubles to rest.

The withdrawal handed their rival Fernandez and Siegemund a walkover, advancing them to the semi-finals.

Williams will now wait for the Berlin Open to compete in doubles, which will start on June 15, 2026.

Although Williams is yet to announce her doubles partner.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles tennis G.O.A.T. shared a message on the Berlin Open portal, saying, “Every tournament I add to my schedule right now feels special, and Berlin is no exception.”

“I’m excited to compete in front of the German fans and continue building momentum throughout the grass-court season.”

The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion Mboko defeated Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe in their opening round match on Tuesday, June 9.