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King Charles and Finland's president explore wooden future together

Palace shares happy moments of King hosting Finland’s President after exhibition

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 18, 2026

King Charles and Finland’s president explore wooden future together
King Charles and Finland’s president explore wooden future together 

King Charles showed no signs of slowing down as he hosted Alexander Stubb and Finland’s First Lady for a packed afternoon on Tuesday.

The royal engagement began with a visit to The Garrison Chapel, where the exhibition “New Wood: Building a Bio-Based Future” is drawing attention for its forward-thinking approach to materials. 

It showed how cutting-edge wood-based alternatives are being used to reshape everyday items.

Joined by the Finnish President and First Lady, the King toured the displays and spoke with those behind the project.

He appeared deeply engaged as he examined how natural resources can be reimagined through innovation.

The exhibition also reflects a broader global shift toward reducing reliance on fossil-based materials, something that aligns closely with His Majesty’s long-standing environmental mission.

Images later shared by Buckingham Palace offered a closer look at the visit, the group moved through the exhibition space.

Following the exhibition, the King welcomed President Stubb for an official audience at Buckingham Palace.

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