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Andrew moves into royal hideaway that once saw the Queen doing dishes

Andrew new location reminds us where Prince Philip retreated from royal life

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 18, 2026

Andrew moves into royal hideaway that once saw the Queen doing dishes
Andrew moves into royal hideaway that once saw the Queen doing dishes

Andrew has settled into a familiar royal retreat called Wood Farm that already comes with a well-worn chapter of family history.

Long before it became Andrew’s current base, the modest farmhouse served as the preferred hideaway of his father, Prince Philip, during his final years.

Back in 2017, after stepping away from public duties, Philip chose Wood Farm over grander royal residences.

For him it was about peace. The house offered sweeping sea views and a break from the formality that defined much of royal life.

Wood Farm had long been a favorite escape for Queen Elizabeth II, who would occasionally opt for its low-key charm instead of the more imposing Sandringham House.

Staff left their formal uniforms behind, and the atmosphere loosened considerably.

The Queen herself was said to take to the kitchen and reportedly tackled the dishes too.

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