Prince Harry forced to take life-changing decision about UK life

Prince Harry's true feelings came to light regarding the decision which changed his life completely.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said goodbye to royal life with an aim to pursue a life based on their own rules and terms.

However, Harry was "reluctant" to completely back off from royal duties, so he proposed a "half in and half out" offer.

Sadly, it was not accepted by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal commentator Hugo Vickers wrote in his new book that Harry was "keen to discuss a way forward with the Queen. He wanted a half-in, half-out arrangement, whereby he would be self-financing but could still work for the Royal Family."

As per Express, the author shared, "Prince Harry went to Sandringham for the meeting and was told it was either all in or all out. He returned to Canada — reluctantly out."

However, it was rejected by the royal family.

In recent times, it has been constantly reported that Prince Harry misses his life in the UK.

He is even fighting a legal battle to win back his security in order to bring Archie and Lilibet back to the royal family. He seemingly wants his children to learn about their British roots.