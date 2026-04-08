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Princess Kate's ex-aide breaks silence on surprising claim about position

Prince and Princess of Wales receive message months after aide leaves royal team

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 08, 2026

Princess Kate&apos;s ex-aide breaks silence on surprising claim about position

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been making a lot of changes in the Palace as they have been preparing for their destined roles.

Ahead of their major transition, Prince William and Princess Kate had to bid farewell to a key member of their team, which is understood to have had a greater impact on Catherine than her husband.

The future Queen had been working very closely with Natasha Archer, who served as the senior private executive assistant from 2010 to 2025 for the Waleses. She watched every major milestone moment of the couple including the marriage, children, health battles and everything in between.

Although, Natasha is not happy about how her role is often diminished to a mere stylist when her job required a lot more planning and precision.

“I often get referred to as a stylist, and it’s quite frustrating,” she said in an interview with The Telegraph. “There are a lot of other things that came with my role and with what I’m offering now with my consultancy.”

She explained that she is not a “traditional stylist” and that “precision” in “one of her key words”.

“I’m looking at everything. Even admin support. I feel like it’s a unique talent that I can bring to specific people.”

Natasha was also known to be a diary-setter and a confidante for the Kate. She revealed that she would be looking into every nitty gritty of the engagement, which would determine the choice of ensemble.

Moreover, she seemed to have credited William and Kate for the experience that she had.

“I learnt so much from the people I was working for,” she added. “It’s planning, it’s being ready, it’s offering an unwavering level of support to who you are working with. And my work has definitely evolved now, but my standards remain the same.”

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