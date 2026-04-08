Meghan ‘receives greenlight' for major business move as royal crisis continue

Meghan Markle seems to be unfazed by her critics as she is reportedly moving ahead with big plans before arriving in Sydney next week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting Down Under for the first time since their royal tour in 2018 and the couple are hoping to make the most out of this opportunity.

This is considered a private visit, as the Sussexes will be going on their own accord for business, hence there is government involvement in the matter. Still, Buckingham Palace was informed of it prior to it being announced to the public.

As the royal family grapples with his slew of troubles following the Andrew-Esptein scandal, there has been a drop in the public view and Australia in particular has seen growing anti-monarchy movements recently. Meghan is hoping to turn that into her favour.

“It’s no secret that a lot of people in Australia aren’t exactly fans of the Royal Family, just look at how much traction the anti-monarchist movement has over there,” an insider told Heat magazine.

She’s convinced that they can tap into that sentiment and position themselves as the modern alternative to the royal family.”

The insider claimed that the As Ever founder is taking that as “massive green light” and believes that people will be “automatically” far more receptive to her and Harry than they are in England.

“She really feels she can be the new queen of hearts down under,” the source said, adding that Meghan sees a “huge market” in Australia with “serious money”.

They continued, ‘She’s already secured a bunch of trademarks so that she can launch her products and she’s very excited about the potential.”

Meghan is likely to be testing the waters during this visit. Reports earlier this year claimed that Meghan has a massive stock of products and she plans on going international, which is why she allegedly cut ties with Netflix for her lifestyle brand.