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Prince William, Kate Middleton 'react' as Andrew, Sarah plot 'revenge'

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew 'team up' against royals after suffering brutal snub

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 07, 2026

Prince William, Kate Middleton &apos;react&apos; as Andrew, Sarah plot &apos;revenge&apos;
Prince William, Kate make bold plan to spoil Andrew, Sarah's 'revenge’

Prince William and Princess Kate's blood boils after hearing shocking news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Sources unveiled that the former Duke and Duchess of York met at Wood Farm on multiple occasions, sparking tensions inside the Palace about their agenda.

The future King and Queen have been extremely protective about the monarchy and its well-being, so, amid such turmoil, Fergie and Andrew's meeting update dropped as a bombshell on the royals.

According to Closer, "William and Kate were absolutely furious when they found out. This wasn’t just discreet, it was covert. That’s what has really rattled William and Kate."

The Prince and Princess of Wales seemingly expressed their displeasure over the shocking reunion behind their backs.

"There is real concern about what’s been going on behind the scenes,’ the insider continues," an insider claimed.

The royal family, who is trying to move on from the Epstein scandal, appeared to be at another "risk" as the content discussed in Andrew and Sarah's meetup remained a mystery.

As a result, William and Kate are reportedly thinking of making another bold plan for the Yorks, and that is sending them "far more remote."

It is pertinent to note that Sarah and Andrew's reunion came after they and their daughters were completely sidelined by the royal family.

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