Prince Harry, Meghan receive alarming update after Hollywood scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned of serious outcomes after their presence at a high-profile Hollywood party created a big scene.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion.

Their outing occurred at a time when the Britons were marking Remembrance Day, which drew backlash, especially for Harry.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos from the glitzy event, featuring some of the former working royals.

However, in no time, the pictures were taken down, sparking new controversy.

Now, discussing the future of Harry and Meghan with Hollywood figures, Variety's Matt Donnelly told The Royalist with Tom Sykes and The Daily Beast, "So I think to me, that's a microcosm of what it's like for established showbusiness people who probably want to be welcoming to the son of a beloved figure like Diana, to someone who does so much for mental health, for someone who is a big supporter and and founder."

The expert pointed out that even a simple invite for Harry and Meghan "turns into a five-car PR pile up," which can make celebrities nervous.

Matt added, "So I think that to me is quite demonstrative of what it's like to even do the most minimal, like the lowest bar possible, socialising with these two. So imagine what it's like to be in business with them."