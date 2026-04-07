Andrew finally breaks cover after receiving King Charles message

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who stepped back from public life after police action, has enjoyed a solo stroll before moving to a new home amid reports of his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's return to him.

Andrew, 66, was seen walking through a field on the Sandringham estate ahead of his permanent move to Marsh Farm. He might be missing his horses and their rides at Windsor, now that he's moving to his new place.

He looked wore a jacket despite the warm conditions, looked sombre in a green winter gear.

It was his first outing since meeting his younger brother, Prince Edward, who reportedly conveyed King Charles' message to the former Duke of York.

The Duke of Edinburgh became the first member of the royal family to see the former prince.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's father broke the cover amid reports of his ex-wife's latest move.

Fergie has vowed she will "never set foot in the United States again" an insider close to the former Duchess of York has claimed.

There were also reports that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh would stay at Wood Farm during their Easter visit to Sandringham. However, the couple had to find a separate place after Andrew's alleged refusal to vacate the property.