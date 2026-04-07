Queen's trusted aide shares heartfelt truth after saying goodbye to Palace

Angela Kelly, who shared strong bond with Queen Elizabeth for 30 years, has finally broken her silence after being cut off from the Palace.

The late monarch's dresser and confidante shared unforgettable memories she cherished with her best friend, revealing how the pair would dance in the royal house to the ABBA hit Dancing Queen.

In a rare interview, the late Queen's trusted aide revealed they used to chat about "anything and everything.”

She was so closed that they used two drank tea, swapped jokes and anecdotes about their grandchildren.

Kelly, who says the Queen was her best friend, released two books with her former boss' blessing about her life curating her wardrobe, designing her vibrant looks and looking after her jewellery.

After the late Queen's death, she lost her grace-and-favour home on the Windsor estate and told her followers on Instagram : "Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home which I will be able to call My Home at last."

Replying to a friend, she said her work phone had been disconnected and added she'd be moving to the Peak District, close to Sheffield, in a house provided by the King.

Later this week, six of Kelly's outfits that she created for her former boss will go on show in an exhibition at Buckingham Palace called Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style.

The 68-year-old told Vanity Fair: "Every morning the queen would listen to the Terry Wogan show on Radio 2. When the song Dancing Queen came on she loved it, and both of us would dance. The Queen would move from side to side and sing.

And as the 100th anniversary of the late Queen's birth approaches, she remebered her for all the good reason, revealing: "Her Majesty loved singing and had a good voice. I didn’t. I’d get carried away and be dancing all round her like I was at a disco, and the queen would tell me to 'move over' because I can’t sing and we laughed. They were moments to cherish, to see the queen so relaxed."

She also explained Queen's love for her grandchildren and Easter gatherings, saying: "The family would visit and she loved being granny. Her Majesty took her great-grandchildren out riding or walking. She did barbecues and fun things and she always washed the dishes, even when she was entertaining the prime minister."

Angela's close relationship with the late Queen also reportedly caused jealousy among other members of staff, with Kelly, once dubbed 'AK47' once joking: "I don't have any more room for knives in my back."