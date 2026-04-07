Duke of Gloucester praises award-winning Ad Gefrin during special visit

The Duke of Gloucester paid a royal visit to Ad Gefrin on 1st April, delighting staff and visitors alike as the attraction celebrated its third anniversary.

Alan and Eileen Ferguson, proud hosts of the day, marked the occasion alongside the museum’s recent triumph as North East Tourism Awards Small Visitor Attraction of the Year 2026.

An architect by training, the Duke showed a genuine interest in the award-winning building, which was named RIBA North East Building of the Year 2025.

He toured every corner alongside the Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriff of Northumberland.

It was a particularly special moment for local architect Richard Elphick, who led the tour, especially poignant since the Duke had met Richard’s father, Peter, over 45 years ago at the unveiling of the restored Cragside.

The visit was shared on Instagram by @adgefrin, thanking the Duke for taking the time to explore the site and engage with the team, making it a truly memorable day in Wooler.