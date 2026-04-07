Andrew’s farm life kicks off leaving one sentimental treasure behind

Andrew’s royal reset has officially begun and it’s a far cry from palace life.

After being stripped of his royal titles and honours in October 2025, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has now settled into Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, spending his first night there on Easter Monday.

In the days leading up to his move, the property underwent a major overhaul.

Fresh interiors, new carpets, upgraded stables for his beloved horses, and a serious security boost transformed the once-sleepy farmhouse into a tightly monitored residence.

With its proximity to a public road, a six-foot perimeter fence, CCTV cameras, and security lighting were all added to keep things secure.

Even before Andrew had fully moved in, protesters managed to breach the grounds.

Hundreds of boxes some marked “HRH” have arrived from Royal Lodge, carrying everything from personal belongings to grand paintings that once decorated his former Windsor home.

One sentimental piece left behind is the historic Wendy house that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, still standing in Windsor as a reminder of a very different chapter.

He had been keeping a close eye on the renovations in recent weeks, frequently visiting the property to oversee progress before making the move permanent.