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Sarah Ferguson shuts down Andrew home rumours with surprise appearance

Sarah Ferguson emerges for first time in months amid Beatrice, Eugenie royal ultimatum

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 17, 2026

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Sarah Ferguson drew attention with her first public appearance in months, following reports that she was staying with her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to The Sun, Fergie was spotted in the Austrian Alps after her whereabouts became the talk of the town.

In a photo, the former Duchess of York, known for her fashion sense, appeared quite casual in a jacket and pants.

Her red hair was covered with a baseball cap, and she was holding a big tote bag.

"Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps," the source shared.

An insider added, "The area is absolutely beautiful, and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on."

Sarah's surprise outing in Austria rejected the growing speculations that she is sharing a home with the former Duke of York in the UK.

Earlier, it was reported that Fergie 'reached out' to the father of her daughters for shelter.

But those rumours have now shut down.

On the other hand, Sarah Ferguson's appearance came at a time crucial for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Sources claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales "expressed" their disagreement with King Charles over the Royal Ascot invite to the York sisters, putting their royal future in big doubt. 

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