 
Geo News

Duke of Gloucester enjoys 'a treat' visit to historic Morrab Library

Duke of Gloucester enjoys lunch stop and sunshine stroll through Morrab Gardens
By
Iqra Khalid
|

Published May 15, 2026

Duke of Gloucester enjoys &apos;a treat&apos; visit to historic Morrab Library
Duke of Gloucester enjoys 'a treat 'visit to historic Morrab Library

The Duke of Gloucester enjoyed a charming day surrounded by history, literature and Cornish heritage during a special visit to the historic Morrab Library on Thursday.

Accompanied by the Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, the Duke was given a guided tour of the library’s beautiful Victorian building.

Library representatives described the visit as a “treat,” saying it was a wonderful opportunity to introduce the Duke to the dedicated volunteers, staff and members who help preserve the much-loved institution.

Following the tour, the Duke joined guests for lunch before continuing his visit around the surrounding area. 

He also stopped by the neighbouring Gardener’s House and later enjoyed a peaceful stroll through the picturesque Morrab Gardens, making the most of the warm sunshine.

Morrab Library later thanked the Gardener’s House for its collaboration during the royal visit.

Palace shares Prince Edward's role in moving multi-faith service
Palace shares Prince Edward's role in moving multi-faith service
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new 'harrowing memoir' project unveiled: Heartfelt truth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new 'harrowing memoir' project unveiled: Heartfelt truth
Princess Kate spoils Prince Harry, Meghan Markle master plan
Princess Kate spoils Prince Harry, Meghan Markle master plan
Prince William shares message after Kate Middleton big win: 'Congratulations'
Prince William shares message after Kate Middleton big win: 'Congratulations'
Zara Tindall receives new title on her birthday: Mike Tindall celebrates
Zara Tindall receives new title on her birthday: Mike Tindall celebrates
Princess Eugenie's next chapter could shine with Kate Middleton nod video
Princess Eugenie's next chapter could shine with Kate Middleton nod
Meghan Markle receives alarming update from UK as arrival expected
Meghan Markle receives alarming update from UK as arrival expected
Prince Harry, Meghan's marriage strengthens amid criticism: No divorce on the cards
Prince Harry, Meghan's marriage strengthens amid criticism: No divorce on the cards