Duke of Gloucester enjoys 'a treat 'visit to historic Morrab Library

The Duke of Gloucester enjoyed a charming day surrounded by history, literature and Cornish heritage during a special visit to the historic Morrab Library on Thursday.

Accompanied by the Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, the Duke was given a guided tour of the library’s beautiful Victorian building.

Library representatives described the visit as a “treat,” saying it was a wonderful opportunity to introduce the Duke to the dedicated volunteers, staff and members who help preserve the much-loved institution.

Following the tour, the Duke joined guests for lunch before continuing his visit around the surrounding area.

He also stopped by the neighbouring Gardener’s House and later enjoyed a peaceful stroll through the picturesque Morrab Gardens, making the most of the warm sunshine.

Morrab Library later thanked the Gardener’s House for its collaboration during the royal visit.