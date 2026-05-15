Lady Louise refuses special treatment in bombshell decision

The young royals have received a special message from Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's only daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

The 22-year-old has refused special treatment to set an example for the modern royals by starting her career with an ordinary job despite her royal status.

The youngest granddaughter of the late Queen has quietly embarked on new journey in life, leaving her parents proud with her decision to forgo any advantage of her royal connection.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud of their daughter’s role behind the scenes as one of the chief organisers at this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show. Her move has attracted massive praise from royal fans.

The show, which is held in the grounds around Windsor Castle, is held each May and is said to have been one of the favourite events of Louise’s late grandmother, Elizabeth II.

Louise is currently a student at St Andrews University, following in the footsteps of her cousin Prince William and his wife Princess Kate.

She put herself to the real test at the horse show on Thursday, where she has been described as a “great worker” with “no airs or graces”.

Nick Brooks-Ward, Director of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, told Vanity Fair: “Lady Louise is one of the chief organisers, essentially operating a first concierge service. She’s a great worker and a real asset to the team with no airs or graces. It’s a proper paid job and there’s no special treatment because of who she is.”

He added: "It’s wonderful that [Lady Louise] has continued this close connection and taken such an interest. She’s a great friend to the horse show, and we are very grateful to the King for letting us use his back garden, and we hope to see him at the show this year."

Louise is known to be a keen horsewoman and has taken up carriage driving after being taught by her grandfather, the late Prince Philip. Her latest move seems to be a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Later this week, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's cousin will be taking part in the Meet of the British Driving Society, which will see 50 horses and ponies being driven around Windsor Park.