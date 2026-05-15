Palace shares Prince Edward’s role in moving multi-faith service at St Giles’ Cathedral

Prince Edward joined Scotland’s newly elected MSPs, civic leaders and faith representatives at St Giles' Cathedral for the traditional Kirking of the Scottish Parliament.

It is a centuries old ceremony marking the opening of a new parliamentary session.

Held on the eve of the Scottish Parliament’s seventh session, the moving multi-faith service brought together politicians, community figures and representatives from Scotland’s religious and non-religious communities focused on leadership and public service.

The historic ceremony, which dates back to the medieval Parliament of Scotland, was revived in 1999 following the establishment of the modern Scottish Parliament.

Buckingham Palace later shared a series of images from the Duke’s visit on Instagram, explaining that “Kirking” is a Scots word meaning “going to church,” and describing the event as a modern multi-faith adaptation of the original Christian tradition.

The congregation heard powerful reflections from The Right Reverend Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, who described the new parliamentary term as “a new beginning” for both returning and newly elected MSPs.

“It is a moral enterprise, a shared commitment to seek the common good,” she said, while also reminding MSPs that public service is “not about personal gain or recognition but about serving the welfare of others.”