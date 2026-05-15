Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new 'harrowing memoir' project unveiled: Heartfelt truth

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new 'harrowing memoir' project announced

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are still working together on few key projects amid speculation about their separate future plans and financial woes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to give their skills another chance, adapting a harrowing memoir to the screen through their production company, Archewell.

The California-based couple, who sit in headlines for their future move, are developing a Netflix feature film based on "No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege."

The memoir was written by Major Adam Jowett about his command of Easy Company during a brutal 21-day siege in Helmand Province.

Matt Charman, who received an Oscar nomination for penning the Steven Spielberg-directed thriller "Bridge of Spies" starring Tom Hanks, will write the screenplay.

The project falls under Archewell's first-look arrangement with the streaming giant, which replaced their previous overall deal last year.

The couple's new project may rebuild their image as they have so far failed to become stars.

Jowett's account chronicles the experiences of a hastily assembled and undermanned force comprising Paras and Royal Irish Rangers during the summer of 2006.

The soldiers were ordered to defend the District Centre of Musa Qala regardless of the cost, finding themselves isolated in a dilapidated compound while vastly outnumbered by Taliban fighters surrounding the town.

Throughout the memoir, Jowett captures the intensity and disorder of combat as enemy forces launched repeated assaults against his position.

The major recounts bearing responsibility for his troops as they mounted a heroic defence across three weeks of unrelenting, exhausting warfare.

This project holds particular significance for Harry, who completed two tours of active duty in Afghanistan, including service in Helmand Province where the siege took place.