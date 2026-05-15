Prince William heads to Wembley to present FA Cup trophy

Prince William, Patron of the Football Association is travelling to Wembley to oversee FA Cup final trophy presentation clash on Saturday.

The 2026 Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester City is one of the biggest fixtures in the English football calendar.

William will also take part in the formal pre-match ceremonies alongside FA Chair Debbie Hewitt, Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, and Rick Parry, Chair of the Men’s Professional Game Committee.

The group will meet the captains of both finalists in the traditional introductions before kick-off.

A military ceremonial team will deliver the match medals and trophies to the Royal Box ahead of the presentation, including representatives from the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and British Army.

The occasion will also feature a distinctive artistic touch, with contemporary artist Craig Black unveiling bespoke works using his signature “Acrylic Fusion” style.

Prince William’s celebratory football reaction has gone so viral online, with social media users calling him a “football hooligan” after his visibly animated response during a recent match moment.