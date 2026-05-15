Zara Tindall receives new title on her birthday: Mike Tindall celebrates

Mike Tindall releases special message for Zara Tindall on her birthday

Zara Tindall received a new title on her birthday after she reportedly mediated ties between Princess Eugenie and King Charles.

On May 15, Mike Tindall celebrated his wife with a delightful photo and cheeky caption, leaving fans amused.

The non-controversial member of the royal family was titled as 'legend' by her husband on her big day.

He wrote, "I can’t believe she’s letting me play golf on her birthday. What a legend!"

Princess Anne's daughter is known for her strong personality and non-controversial nature.

Most recently, it has been reported by The Mail that Zara "persuaded" her cousin Princess Eugenie to share her pregnancy news first with King Charles in the royal circle despite the Yorks' scandal.

Andrew and Sarah's daughter was "apprehensive" about how her baby news would be received by the royals amid tensions.

An insider claimed that "the Palace became involved in issuing a formal proclamation only after Eugenie's cousin Zara Tindall, one of the few to have been entrusted with the news, persuaded her to write to the King."